Sub-Saharan Africa witnesses a rapid development of digital transformation

- IMF's report on digital currency innovations -

The future of money is undoubtedly digital according to the IMF. The question is, what will it look like?

As Digital currency development is accelerating quickly in Sub-Saharan Africa, policymakers are concerned that digital currencies could be used to transfer funds out of the region illegally and undermine financial and macroeconomic stability, especially in the absence of robust regulatory frameworks.

Africanews talked to Abebe Selassie who is the director of the IMF's African Department to shed more light on the story.

- Africa sustainable food chain -

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that 37 percent of food produced in Sub-Saharan Africa is lost between production and consumption. It means the continent loses or squanders a third of the food it produces, where 146 million people are going hungry. A group of African entrepreneurs believe handling food produce from harvest to delivery, including processing is a way to reserve the trend.

- Africa's new destination for LNG -

Africa may be on its way to becoming the new destination for liquified natural gas. A new liquified gas field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is bringing hope to Europe, as it hustle to secure alternative sources after Moscow reduced natural gas flows to EU countries. The field could produce up to 10 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, here is more to that story.