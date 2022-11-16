Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Burna Boy, Tems Nominated For 65th Grammy Awards

Burna Boy, Tems Nominated For 65th Grammy Awards
Burna Boy performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Amy Harris/2019 Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

GRAMMYs 2022

The 2023 Grammy Award nominations have been announced and African stars Tems, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni, and Angélique Kidjo are all up for awards.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has been nominated for her writing on Beyonce's Renaissance album and for rapper Drake's Wait For U song which is nominated for Record of the Year.

Burna Boy has bagged his third Grammy nomination in a row for Best Global Music performance and is also nominated for his album Love, Damini.

Beninese superstar Angélique Kidjo has also been nominated for several awards including Best Global Music Album making her a now 12-time Grammy nominee.

Afropop dancehall star, Eddy Kenzo has become the first Ugandan artist to be nominated for the Grammys, and South African artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode have also been nominated for their performances of hit single, Bayethe.

The 65th edition of the awards will take place next February, in Los Angeles.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..