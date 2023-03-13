Welcome to Africanews

Tems faces backlash over Oscar outfit: View-blocking or fashion statement?

Tems arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Richard Shotwell/Invision
By Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Oscars

Singer and songwriter Tems made a statement at the 2023 Oscars by wearing an enormous headpiece that left audience members sitting behind her unable to see the stage.

The Nigerian songstress, who is nominated for Best Original Song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up,” paired the headpiece with a puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head.

Tems' stunning look on the red carpet garnered much attention, but her headpiece quickly became a controversial topic on Social media, as viewers inside the Dolby Theater struggled to get a glimpse of the stage. Photos of the “Crazy Tings” hitmaker quickly went viral on Twitter, with hundreds of thousands of views and counting.

Despite the controversy, Tems' unique and bold fashion choice has certainly made her stand out at the star-studded event. Whether it will ultimately help or hurt her chances of taking home the coveted award remains to be seen, but there's no denying that she has created a buzz in the entertainment world.

"This is so disrespectful to the people sitting behind her. #TEMS #Oscars #Oscars2023" @missiongirl4

"Let us put sentiments aside, Wetin Tems do the people behind her no good at all"@_AsiwajuLerry tweeted

"I’m cryinnnnnnn tems got that lady fighting for her life"

The critic@mrmedinaaccompanied their snarky tweet with a screenshot that showed a guest craning his neck around Tems’ puffy garment in order to see the stage.

