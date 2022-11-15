Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerian monarch shot dead inside palace

Nigerian monarch shot dead inside palace
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2012 file photo, fighters from Islamist group Ansar ....   -  
Copyright © africanews
STR/AP2012
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

Police in Nigeria say suspected Biafran separatists have shot dead the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Ignatius Asor, and two of his aides.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident, local media reports.

The gunmen visited the palace in Oguta under the guise of reporting an emergency situation before opening fire.

It was not immediately clear why the monarch, Eze Ignatius Asor, was targeted in the attack on Monday ( November 14).

The Nigerian authorities said the gunmen also attacked the office of a community vigilance group as they fled – killing at least one person and stealing three motorbikes.

The secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra – which police blamed for the killing – has not yet commented.

The group is campaigning for a breakaway state of Biafra in the southeast of the country.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..