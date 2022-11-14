Ghana's president sacks junior finance minister over corruption allegations

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state for finance, the presidency said on Monday (November 14) after allegations of impropriety were circulated by popular Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Akufo-Addo made the decision after being "made aware of the allegations" against Mr Boahen in the documentary "Galamsey Economy" which is due to be aired on Monday for two days in the capital Accra.

It was made by the famous investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who has broken several corruption scandals in the past, including the Ghana football association and the judiciary.

Some excerpts have already leaked and one of them, in particular, has caused controversy. According to the documentary, Mr Adu Boahen claims nearly 200,000 dollars from investors to give to the vice president.

BREAKING:



President Akufo-Addo terminates the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/TJ1Qzato7E — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) November 14, 2022

The President has also announced an investigation.

In Ghana, the "Galamsey" are illegal gold miners who sell their loot to middlemen who then turn to export.

For the time being, Mr Boahen has not commented.

Shortly before the sacking was announced, the Ghanaian vice-president said he had seen the clip in which Mr Adu Boahen was trying to "collect money from supposed investors" on his behalf, adding that he was not aware of the meeting.

"I want to make it clear that if what (Mr Boahen) is alleged to have said is accurately recorded in the video, his position as Secretary of State is untenable. He should be fired and investigated," Mahamudu Bawumia wrote on Facebook.

"My most valuable asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corruption."

The affair comes at a time when the president is under fire for his handling of the economic crisis, particularly as he seeks to apply for a highly controversial loan with the IMF.

Already burdened by a high debt burden, Ghana is seeking a $3 billion loan to cope with record 40% inflation and the collapse of its currency - the cedi - economic woes compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.