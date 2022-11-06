COP27 gets underway in Sharm el-Sheikh with emphasis on African nations

Delegates, organisers and observers were in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday for the start of COP27.

Behind the picturesque setting, the venue has become a tightly controlled fortress as the climate conference gets underway.

COP27 is being branded an "African COP" where the positions of African countries on issues like finance for adapting to climate change or adopting renewable energy sources will be central to the talks.

The UN weather agency says 116 million people in Africa’s coastal states and islands face rising sea-levels and by 2050 African nations will need to spend $50 billion every year on climate-related impacts.

Nearly 200 nations will be in Sharm el-Sheikh but talks will be dominated by the growing need to support virtually blameless poor nations where lives are already being claimed and economies devastated.

COP27 will run from November 6 until 18.