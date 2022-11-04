Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Tanzania and China to reinforce cooperation

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan   -  
Copyright © africanews
Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

China

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday during a state visit to China.

President Hassan is the first African head of state China has received after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the meeting both countries agreed to expand the scale of bilateral trade as well as boost the level of trade and economic cooperation.

The talks concluded with the signing of bilateral cooperation documents covering trade, investment, development cooperation, digital economy and green development.

The Chinese President also reaffirmed the commitment of his country to the long-term development and strengthening of African countries.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..