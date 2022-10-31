Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia peace talks in South Africa extended

Ethiopians protest against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's affairs and against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), on Oct 25, 2022.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

Discussions between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives of Tigray fighters (TPLF) were allegedly extended into Monday in South Africa, according to an official familiar with the arrangements for the talks.

The African Union-led exchanges seek a cessation of hostilities. In addition to former Nigerian president Obasanjo, who represents the AU in the Horn of Africa, and former Kenyan leader Kenyatta, the mediation team also includes former South African vice president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The negotiations began on October 25 and were due to end Sunday, October 30.

It is the first public dialogue between the warring sides since the conflict erupted in November 2020.

Tigrayan rebels and the federal army -- backed by forces from neighbouring Ethiopian regions and the army of Eritrea, which borders Tigray -- started when TPLF fighters attacked an army camp.

No information has been released about the content of the talks held inside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria. It makes it more difficult to assess progress.

The deadly conflict plunged northern Ethiopia into a humanitarian crisis. After a five-month truce, the fighting resumed in August.

