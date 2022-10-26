Zimbabwe: Record breaking wheat harvest expected this year

Zimbabwe says it is on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history due to country's efforts to overcome the global shortages of grain caused by the war in Ukraine.

But bush fires and lack of rains are threatening crops yet to be harvested.

Like other African countries, Zimbabwe has for decades relied on imports to offset low local production.

But after Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulted in global shortages and price hikes, Deputy Agriculture Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the country wanted to ensure "self-sufficiency at all costs."

He said Zimbabwe expects to harvest 380,000 tons of wheat, 20,000 tons above what is consumed domestically.

That's up from about 300,000 tons produced last year.