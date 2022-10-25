Guinea-Bissau president and ECOWAS chair talks peace and trade in Moscow

The current chairman of Ecowas, Umaro Sissoco Embalo was welcomed in Moscow by President Vladimir Putin, Tuesday (Oct 25).

If discussions regarding grain exports were per the agenda, Embalo urged the Russian leader to find a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

"I also pass on the message of all 15 countries representing the CEDEAO/ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), to discuss today's situation of the war between two sister nations – Russia and Ukraine, (to discuss) not only the question of grain and wheat, but the world that is blocked", he said.

Nearly 9 months after the war between Russia and its neighbour erupted, thousands have died and its consequences continue to disrupt the global economy.

The war has indeed hurt growth and contributed to rising prices around the world.

According to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, global inflation will peak at 9.5% this year, but it will bite hardest in developing countries.

President Putin hailed Russia's and Guinea-Bissau's long-lasting "friendly relations", adding that he hoped to further develop trade, economic and humanitarian ties.

For that matter, a second Russia–Africa Summit will be held in 2023 in St. Petersburg.