Kenya open to buying fuel from Russia - President Ruto

President William Ruto has expressed willingness to purchase fuel from Russia.

This comes at a time when a number of nations, notably the United States, avoid engagement with Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with BBC, President Ruto hinted that he would be exploring all possibilities in an effort to rein in the increasing fuel prices that have put a lot of pressure on Kenyans since the fuel subsidy was discontinued.

"All options are available to us as a country. East Africa would be a good option, but Kenya is what we are going to be focusing on," The Head of State said.

"I am now going to move on to the agenda of making sure that we have government-to-government relationships that will progressively now begin the journey to bring the prices of fuel down," President Ruto said.

The president continued by saying that in order to create a seamless financial framework and better the lives of East Africans, Kenya will cooperate closely with other nations in the region.