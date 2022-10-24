Sudan: protester killed two days before coup anniversary - doctors

A protester was killed Sunday in Khartoum by a bullet fired by security forces, doctors said, as the anti-putsch mobilisation begins, culminating in the first anniversary of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane's coup on Tuesday.

The new death, the first of a protester since August 31, brings to 118 the number of protesters killed in a year of repression, added the doctors' union, which has been keeping track of victims for the past year.

On 25 October 2021, the army chief dismissed the civilian members of the government that was supposed to lead the country towards democracy after 30 years of dictatorship Omar al-Bashir, who was dismissed by the army under pressure from the street in 2019.

Since then, almost every week, Sudanese take to the streets, braving the repression.

Activists and resistance committees, the neighbourhood groups that organise the marches, are promising another show of force in the streets on Tuesday for the first anniversary of the coup.

Already on Friday, they managed to mobilise thousands of demonstrators in various cities across Sudan to demand a return to civilian rule.

For a year now, the country, one of the poorest in the world, has been sinking deeper into political and economic crises.

No way out of the crisis seems to be in sight, despite international mediation efforts to bring civilians and the military to the same negotiating table.

As for the economic situation, it is only getting worse: between triple-digit inflation and food shortages, a third of Sudan's 45 million people are going hungry.