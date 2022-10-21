The 14th edition of the Africa Eco Race heads to Senegal

The 14th edition of the Africa Eco Race set off this week from Monaco towards the Lac Rose in Senegal. The caravan of the rally arrived Tuesday in Nador in Morocco and later crossed to Mauritania.

The race almost resembles the popular Dakar race but it intends to be much more sensitive to the environment.

Thus the vehicles competing are equipped with solar panels while a hybrid category was also introduced this year.

The route has been designed in consultation with the authorities, to ensure the least possible damage to the landscapes crossed.

The arrival in Dakar is scheduled for October 30.

The humanitarian side is also put in place by many teams and also the organization.

Other partners have also joined the team to provide portable solar lamps for children which do not have access to electricity.