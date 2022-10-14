Lil Baby, the American rapper looking to inspire with new album

While Lil Baby's new album blares loudly in the living room, the Atlanta-born rapper sings the music's melodies with his son on FaceTime in the kitchen of his $20-million Bel-Air home in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Lil Baby opened up about his rise in rap, and decriminalizing lyrics.

For this rapper, living in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the U.S would have been hard to fathom several years ago.

He was released in 2016 after being incarcerated on a drug charge for two years.

He initially had no intent of starting a rap career but once the 27-year-old made it a priority, he rose to remarkable success. He won over listeners through his infectious singles like "Drip Too Hard," "We Paid" and "Yes Indeed" with Drake. He's worked with some of music's best including Future, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Earlier this year, he won a Grammy in the best melodic rap performance category for Kanye West's "Hurricane," which also featured The Weeknd.

His third studio album "It's Only Me," releases Friday October 14.