Meek Mill apologizes for filming music video in Ghanaian Presidential Palace

American Rapper, Meek Mill, has rendered an apology to Ghanaians following his music video shoot at the presidency which has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians.

The public uproar came after the rapper released on Instagram a short video meant to be a precursor to his new song.

In a tweet, Meek Mill said, “my apologies to the people [of Ghana]… We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa… What I’m trying to do is more than a video, and you should see [more] coming soon. My apologies to the office [of the President] also”.

To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

He said the video was not in any form or shape meant to disrespect Ghanaians.

In the short video, Meek Mill and his crew were seen rapping some content that appear to be explicit lyrics and dancing at the Jubilee House after they were invited by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His visit to the presidency came after he performed at the Afronation Concert on 29th December.

The rapper and his crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during national addresses, to take some shots.

I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot its a small camera and one kid … in America we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional https://t.co/obDZb9Czu5 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

Meek Mill and his team also took drone shots at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

A section of the Ghanaian public were however incensed over the development and took to social media to take a dig at Meek Mill and the Akufo-Addo government.

The video which was posted on Sunday has since been deleted.