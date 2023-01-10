Welcome to Africanews

Meek Mill apologizes for filming music video in Ghanaian Presidential Palace

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ghana

American Rapper, Meek Mill, has rendered an apology to Ghanaians following his music video shoot at the presidency which has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians.

The public uproar came after the rapper released on Instagram a short video meant to be a precursor to his new song.

In a tweet, Meek Mill said, “my apologies to the people [of Ghana]… We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa… What I’m trying to do is more than a video, and you should see [more] coming soon. My apologies to the office [of the President] also”.

He said the video was not in any form or shape meant to disrespect Ghanaians.

In the short video, Meek Mill and his crew were seen rapping some content that appear to be explicit lyrics and dancing at the Jubilee House after they were invited by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

READ MORE Ghanaians angry over Meek Mill’s music video shot at the presidency

His visit to the presidency came after he performed at the Afronation Concert on 29th December.

The rapper and his crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during national addresses, to take some shots.

Meek Mill and his team also took drone shots at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

A section of the Ghanaian public were however incensed over the development and took to social media to take a dig at Meek Mill and the Akufo-Addo government.

The video which was posted on Sunday has since been deleted.

