Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey dies at 29

Rico Swavey   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

Big Brother Naija reality star Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey has died at the age of 29.

The Nigerian lawyer was featured in the Big Brother Naija television series in 2018.

His management confirmed his death in a tweet on Thursday morning.

On Twitter, fellow housemate Alexa wrote: “This is not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace, Alex tweeted.

Similarly, Tobi shared a picture of himself and Rico, with the caption: “This is how I will remember you brother.”

Recall that Nigerian entertainers launched a fundraiser for the late housemate following his accident.

Tobi made the announcement on the fundraising via his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of hospitalised Rico, Bakre tweeted, “Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident.

“We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle.

The hashtag “PrayForRicoSwavey” was trending in the West African nation to raise funds for his treatment before news of his death was announced.

