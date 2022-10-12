In Lesotho, Maseru residents react to elections results

Following the Lesotho elections, Maseru residents react to the results, in which the businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane is set to become the southern African country's next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition headed by his Revolution for Prosperity party.

He says much work lies ahead economically.

"Our country is in trouble, there is no money. When there is no money, you may wish that things must happen a certain way. But when there is nothing, there is nothing. We have to tighten our belts."

A constitutional monarchy entirely surrounded by South Africa on which it depends economically, Lesotho has been governed by a string of rickety coalition governments for the past decade and many are pleased with that.

"What has occurred is what most of us were hoping for. More than anything, people wanted change and they made the right choice because our people craving development, people are craving change," said Katiso Makhele, a street vendor.

"...... I realised that there were a lot of youth voters and a lot of new voters. A lot of those people felt that the people that were already in government, the people in this government didn't do anything for them" said Refiloe Nthebere, a Street vendor.

"Basically they are turning this whole country into a joke. But I hope we have elected this new person because we hope that things change and we have everything that we have always wanted." expressed Keketso Malefane, a waiter.

The outgoing parliament failed to pass a law aimed at strengthening political stability.

The bill would ban lawmakers from switching party allegiance within the first three years of their tenure.

The Matekane-led government promises that pushing through this reform will be part of its agenda in its first 100 days in office.