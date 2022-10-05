Uganda's Museveni removes his army general son as 'commander' after Kenya invasion tweets

Uganda's defense ministry announced Tuesday that President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, was being replaced by another military officer as head of the country's ground forces, hours after a tweet by the son caused an uproar in Kenya.

Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga "has been appointed commander of the ground forces," according to a ministry statement, replacing Kainerugaba.

The ministry also announced that President Museveni had promoted his 48-year-old son to the rank of general, a move seen by analysts interviewed by AFP as cosmetic.

The Defense Ministry's decision came shortly after Kainerugaba sparked an outcry by tweeting that he was ready to invade Kenya.

"It wouldn't take me and my army two weeks to capture Nairobi," he said in the tweet Monday night, before doing an about-face in a second.

"I will never beat the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax!"

The outcry on social media prompted Uganda's foreign ministry to issue a statement saying its "commitment to good neighborliness (and) peaceful coexistence" with Kenya.

Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, may again run for president in the 2026 election.