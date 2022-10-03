Bissau-Guinean international Abel Camará recounts Indonesia's soccer stampede

Clad in black, players of Indonesian football club FC Arema gathered on Monday outside of their Stadium in Malang city, located over 700 kms east of Jakarta.

It is in that venue that on Saturday night 125 of their supporters died, including 32 children

Abel Camara, a Bissau-Guinean international who's been playing for the club for three months recounts the hellish night he survived.

"The fans started running away in panic and the next thing I know there are seven or eight dead in our locker room. It was total chaos. I've never experienced a situation like this."

The police chief in Malang has been fired. Many survivors accuse security forces of overreacting to the pitch invasion, and causing the deaths of dozens of spectators, who rushed into narrow doorways to escape tear gas ... Witnesses claim many died because of the stampede that followed.

The Indonesian president announced financial compensation for the families of the victims.