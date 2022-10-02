Reaction mixed in Guinea over CAF decision to pull rights for AFCON 2025

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe has promised a "fair and consistent" process in the race to replace Guinea as hosts of the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

The reassurance came the day after Guinea was stripped of hosting rights for being insufficiently prepared.

Guineans have had mixed reactions to being stripped of the chance to host the tournament.

Football fan, Nagimu E. Priddy, said: "This is a surprise for me because it was already confirmed and the country has now begun to work to put the infrastructure in place including stadiums, also roads. So if we hear this news, it is sad news for us, for Guinea."

Others thought the decision by the CAF was fair. Babadi Bangoura said: "In fact, the removal of the CAN 2025 from Guinea is not a surprise, because given the time we have, 2025 is close, and there's the infrastructure to complete.

"In fact our country can not complete these projects in this short time. So 2025 is not far off and it was not going to be easy for our country."

Algeria has already said it will bid to stage the 2025 AFCON tournament and it's thought Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal could be among the other interested countries.

