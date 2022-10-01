Nigerian artist makes prosthetics for dark skin [Inspire Africa]

In this new episode of Inspire Africa presented by Barbara Loundou, you will meet Job Soyekwo, a young Ugandan tour guide who wants to show his country to a local and young population.

Despite a diversity of landscapes, the country has suffered from a decrease in international tourists over the last two years.

In Kigali, Paradis Imfura Nishimwe is a young entrepreneur who has launched a business of high-end furniture "made in Rwanda" with wood from responsible sources. Through her company, she hopes to showcase her country's craftsmanship.

Young Nigerian sculptor John Amanam has a surprising background. He is one of the only persons on the African continent to make hyper-realistic prosthetics for amputees with black skin. He started out on his own, following a family tragedy.