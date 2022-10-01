Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian artist makes prosthetics for dark skin [Inspire Africa]

Barbara Loundou , host of Inspire Africa in an interview  
By Rédaction Africanews

and Barbara Loundou

Inspire africa

In this new episode of Inspire Africa presented by Barbara Loundou, you will meet Job Soyekwo, a young Ugandan tour guide who wants to show his country to a local and young population.

Despite a diversity of landscapes, the country has suffered from a decrease in international tourists over the last two years.

In Kigali, Paradis Imfura Nishimwe is a young entrepreneur who has launched a business of high-end furniture "made in Rwanda" with wood from responsible sources. Through her company, she hopes to showcase her country's craftsmanship.

Young Nigerian sculptor John Amanam has a surprising background. He is one of the only persons on the African continent to make hyper-realistic prosthetics for amputees with black skin. He started out on his own, following a family tragedy.

