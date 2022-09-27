Kenyans criticise State House plan for monthly prayers

Some Kenyans are criticising plans by First Lady Rachel Ruto to host monthly prayer meetings at the official presidential residence in Nairobi.

On Sunday, dozens of church leaders met and prayed at State House.

The first couple are evangelical Christians and President William Ruto has attributed his faith as having played a key role in his election victory.

Mrs. Ruto told the religious leaders that they would always be welcome at State House.

"The doors of State House are open and know that you have Mama Rachel here that will always open the doors for you when the president is busy,” she said.

Local newspaper the Daily Nation shared twitted remarks of the first lady's remarks:

Some Kenyans however say the regular prayer meetings should not happen as Kenya is a secular state and no religion should be given preference.

"If a Muslim president did what the Christians are doing in State House right now, there would be countrywide protests.

We are a secular state; no religion comes before any another," a Kenyan said on Twitter

"The involvement of the church in this current government will be interesting to watch for the next five years in Kenya," another Twitter user said.

Others have a positive view. "We all need prayers and so does every institution. What's wrong with offering prayers in the State House?" this Kenyan asks.