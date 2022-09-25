Striking air traffic controllers halt action after receiving assurances

A strike by air traffic controllers at several African airports, has been suspended after unions said they had received guarantees on their demands.

The planned 48-hour action was initiated by the Union of Air Traffic Controllers' Unions of Asecna (USYCAA).

The Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (Asecna) has 18 member states, mainly from French-speaking Africa.

The strike began on Friday and has caused massive disruption.

Ethiopian Airlines' station manager in Abidjan, Narcisse Lagou, said: "We are forced to divert our planes, cancel flights, and [inform] our passengers. All commercial operations are suspended. The inconvenience is enormous."

USYCAA began the strike for improved working conditions and better career plans.

But by midday on Saturday the action had been suspended after the USYCAA said it had obtained commitments regarding their demands in negotiations with several governments and Asecna.

However, the union said it reserved the right to "reactivate" the notice in ten days if the promises were not kept.