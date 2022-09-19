Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

African leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo spoke of the queen's 70-year reign as 'transformative'   -  
Copyright © africanews
JONATHAN HORDLE/AFP

By Africanews

Nana Akufo Addo

The heads of state of Ethiopia, and Ghana paid tribute to the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as they signed her book of condolences at Lancaster House in London.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said the queen had overseen the "dramatic transformation" of the Commonwealth into a global "force for good" during her 70-year reign

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde said Elizabeth had been a "towering woman leader" who would be remembered for her public service.

Dignitaries from across the world have travelled to the UK capital ahead of the queen's state funeral on Monday.

The state funeral will begin shortly before 11am (10:00 GMT) when the queen’s coffin will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors to the abbey, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..