Senegalese SMEs go digital to increase productivity

-Senegalese SMEs go digital-

The Senegalese Agency for the Development and Support of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (ADEPME) has just announced the launch of its "Employment, Economic Transformation and Recovery" program, known as "ETER", which aims to promote the digital transformation of SMEs.

Financed to the tune of 24 million USD by the World Bank over a period of 4 years, the e-SME component of the ETER program aims to enable 5,000 small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt more sophisticated technologies to improve their competitiveness.

With the Covid-19 crisis that has demonstrated the importance of digital tools, Senegal now wants to optimize the national market, particularly by accelerating its digital transformation.

-Ethiopian Airlines' profits skyrocket-

State-owned Ethiopia Airlines is in remarkable financial health despite the rise in the cost of fuel and the post-Covid slowdown in travel.

The airline recorded $5 billion in revenue in the 2021/2022 financial year and a jump in profits of 90% to $USD 937 million.

During the period in review, Africa's leading airline recorded an increase in international passenger traffic and a 74% decrease in operating costs.

A recent report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts net losses of $700 million in 2022 for African airlines and $9.7 billion worldwide

The number of international passengers carried by Africa's leading airline increased by 36% to 6.9 million, while cargo volume increased by 59% to 7,700 tons

Ethiopian Airlines ranked as Africa's number one airline in 2021

-Kwacha’s impressive performance-

With a year-to-date gain of more than 18.23 percent, Zambia’s kwacha took the Russian ruble’s position as the world's best-performing currency.

The southern African country's currency recovered by 3.1 percent after the International Monetary Fund approved a bailout package for Zambia.