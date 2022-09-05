Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal: At least three killed in floods caused by heavy rains in Dakar

A man carries a suitcase past a submerged car in the flooded neighbourhood of Keur Massar on August 20, 2021. Each year the neighbourhood of Keur Massar deals with heavy flood   -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHN WESSELS/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

At least three persons have died from floods caused by heavy rains in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

The tragedy took place Saturday in Cambéréne 2, more precisely in Yeumbeul North, in the department of Keur Massar, Dakar.

Commmiserating with the victims, President Macky Sall said a delegation was dispatched to the families of the three people swept away by the latest rains.

The center of Dakar had already been severely affected by these floods on August 5, killing one person and triggering the Disaster Relief PlanORSEC plan, a stormwater management and climate change adaptation project.

Flooding caused by torrential rain is common at this time of year across west Africa. On Friday August 6, about 126 millimetres of rain fell in just six hours in Dakar.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..