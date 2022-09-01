Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Serena William's brilliant victory in the 2nd round of her farewell tour

AP   -  
Copyright © africanews
Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Tennis

Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open's second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match.

The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon.

She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week.

She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium..

She will play Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th, for a spot in the fourth round. They have never played each other.

***Agencies***

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..