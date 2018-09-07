Serena Williams' 9th US Final

Six-time champion Serena Williams roared into her ninth US Open final on Thursday with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

She seeks to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles for the first time since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 of last year.

Williams called her return to the US Open final for a ninth time “incredible” given that she was undergoing surgery for life threatening blood clots this time last year in the wake of giving birth.

It's honestly really amazing. A year ago, I was literally fighting for my life in the hospital after giving birth, so every day I come to this field, I am so grateful to have the opportunity to practice this sport. So no matter what happens in any game, semi or final, I just feel like I've already won.

Williams will face either 2017 runner-up Madison Keys or Japan’s Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.

At almost 37 years, she is on the verge breaking the record of Grand Slam titles held so far by the Australian Margaret Court.