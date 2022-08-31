UN worried about stalemate in Libya following clashes

The Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs expressed concern at the stalemate in Libya following recent clashes in Tripoli between rival factions vying for power.

Speaking before the Security Council in New York, Rosemary A. DiCarlo denounced efforts from pro-Bashaga forces of trying to take the capital from the east.

"I am deeply concerned that the ongoing stalemate and continued delays in implementing the electoral process pose a growing threat to security in and around Tripoli and potentially to all Libyans" (...) "The United Nations has consistently underscored that the conduct of elections remains the only way to break the current impasse. Despite our continued efforts no progress has been made on forging a consensus on a constitutional framework for the elections", expressed Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

The Libyan Ambassador to the United Nations reaffirmed the lack of progress and continued suffering on the ground.

“As far as we are concerned, there's nothing positive to note since our latest briefing last month. The political stalemate, the security and military tensions persist. The suffering of the Libyan people has increased", lamented Taher M. T. Elsonni, Permanent Representative of Libya to the United Nations.

Clashes over last weekend in Tripoli caused at east 32 dead as well as considerable material damage.