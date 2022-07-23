Armed groups clash in Libyan capital, killing 13

At least 13 people were killed in overnight fighting between armed groups in Tripoli, emergency services said Friday, the latest violence to hit the Libyan capital amid months of rising political tensions. Dozens of people were forced to take refuge on the campus of Tripoli University and in a nearby medical centre. The fighting "killed 13 people, including three civilians, one of whom was an 11-year-old child, and injured 30," the ambulance service told Libya al-Ahrar news channel. The clashes were between two powerful armed groups in the war-torn west of the country: the Al-Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade. Several sources said the detention by one group of a fighter belonging to the other triggered the fighting, which spread to several areas of the capital. On Friday, another group, the 444 Brigade, stepped in to broker a truce, deploying its own forces in a buffer zone before coming under heavy fire.