Floods in Pakistan cause many to evacuate

Flooding caused by monsoon rains in Pakistan continues to have an impact across the country. In the towns of Novshera and Charsadda in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, streets have been flooded due to the monsoon rains. The water level of the Kabul River, which runs through the city of Novshera, has risen. Many people were evacuated as houses around the river were flooded. As dozens of houses, schools, restaurants and hotels were flooded, residents moved their belongings and livestock to safe areas.