Macron urges future with Algeria beyond controversial history

Healing the wounds of the past is one of the objectives of the French President's three-day visit to Algeria. On the first day, Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath at the monument to the martyrs of Independence. It has been 60 years since Algeria gained independence from France and the last few months have been marked by tension between the two governments.

Although Macron called the French colonization a crime against humanity, the excuses that Algiers expected for the colonization never came.

"We did not choose the past. We inherited it. It is a block. We have to look at it, recognize it. But we have a responsibility, which is to build our future. For ourselves and for our youth." he said.

With this trip, the French leader hopes to put back on track relations with the former colony at a time when Europe needs its gas reserves more than ever. Officially, Macron's trip, who has arrived with several ministers, is oriented towards youth and the future.... Words almost irreconcilable in this country in spite of the boom in fuel prices.