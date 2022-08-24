"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" premieres in September

Actor Sterling K. Brown says not everyone is going to be receptive to his new film, "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." But he still hopes people will hear its message.

"I mean, we're going to touch…There's going to be some people who aren't quite pleased with the film. I think we're prepared for that. As long as the conversation can still transpire. You know what I'm saying? Like, there are things, everything is meant to evolve and change and grow and become the best version of itself. I think if folks are still open to saying like, 'I laughed, I saw aspects of myself that I enjoyed and loved and aspects that I think I like I could work on.' So that's, you know, you don't have to love everything about it as long as the conversation can come forth."

The movie follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) and his upbeat wife Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they do all they can to rebuild their congregation after a scandal hits their Atlanta megachurch.

"No, I think it's just that time in our society where people are open to the church evolving some of the things that it has believed before. Asking people as they're now creating more personal relationships to decide what feels honest and true as opposed to what we're just indoctrinated with," stressed Regina Hall.

While the film is certainly a comedy, it’s also a satire, calling attention to deeper aspects of what it’s like to be a part of a megachurch congregation. In making this movie, the producers were able to explore their own questions and relationships to organized religion in a unique way.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele are both producers of the film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival . Kaluuya praised its commentary on society "done in a very comedic fun way."

"It's just, it's a commentary on society. You know, I think what's really interesting is Regina's character's position in it, you know, is just the fact that how do you, how do you keep going when you lose respect for someone's values?...And I think that's the central conundrum, which is a similar dynamic to how we as people are engaging with society" explained Daniel.

"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." will be in theaters on September 2.