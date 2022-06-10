Jennifer Lopez opens Tribeca Film Festival with Netflix documentary 'Halftime' premiere

Draped in a fitting black Tom Ford dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, J-Lo talked about the new doc which recounts her 2020 Super Bowl performance and her 2021 performance at President Biden's inauguration ceremony.

"They were two very epic moments in my life that I was chosen to perform at," said Lopez. "And for me, they were both about putting out the right messages at the right time and what I could offer to those moments. And so, I hope I did that."

The Grammy nominee also revealed to the AP what she learned during filming.

"I learned about myself like, that I wasn't about me. That it was about really the moment and what how I could contribute to that. And that— because sometimes of performance, it's like, 'Oh, what am I going to do? How am I going to do this? How am I to do that?' And it wasn't that," explained J-Lo. "It was, 'How do I bring all that I do, all the talents that I have to doing something amazing, you know what I mean, for everybody else."

Founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It began as a way to help lower Manhattan recover after the September 11 terror attacks. Now 20 years later, the festival hopes to revitalize the city after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very satisfying. We have 70% of our films this year are by women, BIPOC and LGBTQ filmmakers," said Rosenthal. "I think there are so many there are so many great docs and there's new voices. Tribeca curates things that, you know, don't necessarily expect, and especially in our immersive work, in our gaming work. So, if you've never tried any of those things, come to Tribeca."

The festival will run through June 19. "Halftime" will hit Netflix on June 14.