Angola’s former president dos Santos to be buried on Sunday

Angola
Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in a clinic in Spain last month will be buried Sunday in Luanda on his 80th birthday, the government announced in a statement.
"The funeral of his Excellency Jose Eduardo dos Santos, former president of the Republic of Angola, will take place in Luanda, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 10 am," according to the statement received Wednesday by AFP.
The former head of state who ruled without sharing from 1979 to 2017 and was accused of having plundered the country's wealth for the benefit of his family and relatives, died on July 8 at 79 years old, in a clinic in Barcelona.
There was a dispute between his widow and the Angolan government, who wanted to repatriate the body for a national funeral, and some of his children who were opposed.
One of the former president's daughters, "Tchizé" dos Santos, 44, born of a first marriage, wanted a family funeral in Spain, where Mr. dos Santos had lived since 2019. She accused the Angolan government of wanting to instrumentalize her father's funeral before elections that are expected to be close for the ruling party (MPLA).
His remains were flown home on Saturday (August 20) following a ruling by a Spanish.
