The legacy of Angola's ex-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos

In this photo taken on September 8, 2018, Angolan President Joao Lourenco presents a medal to former President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos during the extraordinary MPLA congress.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AMPE ROGERIO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

José Eduardo dos Santos

The legacy of José Eduardo dos Santos is not unanimous in Angola. While some consider the former head of state an architect of peace, others still hold him responsible for the state of poverty of many Angolans.

Graça Campos, journalist and former director of the Angolan weekly Semanario Angolense faced several lawsuits, including jail time, for investigating the ruling Dos Santos system during his career.

"José Eduardo dos Santos left Angolans a completely helpless country, dominated by destitution, a country that wasted all its chances of living happily and autonomously," Capos said.

Alves António covered most of Eduardo Dos Santos' presidential mandate for the National Radio of Angola. Fifteen years on he still has good memories of the time.

"Today Angola is at peace and it is clear that former President José Eduardo dos Santos gave his contribution so that peace was achieved in the country in 2002, " Antonio said.

José Eduardo dos Santos remained at the head of Angola for 37 years before finally ending his long political career in 2018 at the age of 76.

