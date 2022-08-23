Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

World bank gives $300m grant to Mozambique after scandal

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi   -  
Copyright © africanews
John Thys/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mozambique

The World Bank on Monday gave $300 million to Mozambique in a deal that marks the resumption of its support to the country six years after it suspended aid following a financial scandal involving the government.

The funds disbursed by the multilateral organisation in the form of a grant will be used for infrastructure projects to support the economy and improve the living conditions of the population, said Mozambique's finance minister, Max Tonela.

This is the first funding to support the state budget that we hope for in the next three years," Tonela added during the signing of the agreement in Maputo.

The World Bank's country director for Mozambique, Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, insisted that the funds allocated by his organisation should come "in support of structural reforms" and extend the efforts undertaken in recent years to strengthen accountability and transparency in the public sector.

The resumption of World Bank aid comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted its first loan to Mozambique (worth $456 million) in May since the so-called "hidden debt" scandal.

This massive corruption case in one of the world's poorest countries is linked to secret loans of $1.8 billion from foreign banks to Mozambican state-owned companies, guaranteed by the state.

The trial of nineteen defendants, all close to the government, is underway in Maputo, and the verdict is expected by the end of the year.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..