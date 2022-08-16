Police disperse Kisumu protesters with tear gas

Chaos erupted in Kisumu, a stronghold of longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, on Monday, after Kenya's electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the presidential election. Police fired tear gas at angry protesters who blocked roads with burning tyres in the western city. Ruto received 50.49% of the vote, the chairman said, while Odinga received 48.85%. But chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chair and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase of the process.