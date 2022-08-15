Argentine chefs compete to grill the best asado

Cooks from across Argentina fired up their grills on Sunday to compete to produce the best asado, the country's traditional barbeque. The annual federal tournament held on Buenos Aires' 9 de Julio Avenue brings together representatives from each of Argentina's 23 provinces as well as the capital. Their grilled dishes were taste-tested by judges in the shadow of the city's iconic Obelisk to be named the best in a largely omnivorous country which produces some of the best quality meat in the world. In addition to the food, the national championship event also includes a folk music festival and traditional dances.