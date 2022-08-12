Over 250 escaped DR Congo inmates recaptured

Over 250 inmates of the over 800 who escaped from a prison in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo earlier in the wee have been captured by the security forces, the BBC has reported sourcing DRC authorities.

Security officials on Thursday presented 166 of the inmates in addition to the 86 other fugitives who had earlier been captured with the help of the public.

The armed forces are still hunting for remaining inmates who had been detained at the Kakwangura central prison in Butembo, before it was stormed by armed men.

An estimated 80 attackers overpowered the 15 police officers guarding the prison at 02:30 on Wednesday, army spokesman Capt Anthony Mwalushayi told the BBC.

The army blames the ADF, an armed group with links to the Islamist State (IS) jihadist group for carrying out the attack. The IS group has admitted it was behind the attack.

Two policemen were killed at the prison and later on local people burnt alive three fugitives believed to be ADF fighters, the authorities said.

Meanwhile there is still a tense atmosphere over the many other escapees still at large - though many residents have continued with their daily activities with shops reopening.