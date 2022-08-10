In South Sudan, Mongolian peacekeepers were awarded medals

At a formal medal parade at their base in Bentiu, South Sudan, the 11th Mongolian Armed forces infantry Unit was highly commended for their peacekeeping work in the country.

Sergeant Kh Davaa Nyam from Mongolia stands tall amongst her colleagues, ready to receive a medal of honor for her tireless efforts in South Sudan’s Unity State, where she has been serving for about a year. She is now completing her second tour in South Sudan. This will be her third peacekeeping stint in a career that she has previously served in Sierra Leone.For twenty years, Mongolian peacekeepers have consistently contributed to peacekeeping operations globally.

In South Sudan, they have supported the implementation of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)’s mandate under challenging conditions through diverse operations that include protection of civilians at risk of harm and have, among other challenging tasks, supported the delivery of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people across Unity State, in the northern part of the country.

The contingent’s large female participation was recognized. Sergeant Kh Davaa Nyam is proud that the Mongolian Military has made it a priority to deploy more female peacekeepers as their work within the communities they deploy goes an extra mile.

So far, close to 10,000 Mongolian peacekeepers, including over 900 female personnel, have participated in peacekeeping efforts in South Sudan.