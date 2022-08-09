Chad: Mixed reactions over Qatar peace talk deal

The aftermath of the deal signed in Qatar to launch peace talks in Ndjamena has generated mixed reactions between Chadians back home.

While some Chadians welcome the new agreement between the country's military government and more than 40 opposition groups, others believe the problem is far from being resolved, after the main rebel group refused to take part.

"Whatever the outcome the negotiators in Doha reached, this long-awaited peace agreement is to be welcomed. We have been waiting for this agreement for five months to allow the politico-military (leadership, ed) to come and participate in the talks here in N'Djamena." said Djekonbe François, USPR party leader.

"Nine or ten of the politico-armed members did not sign the paper. I think there is still a +problem. So perhaps it would have been necessary to ensure that there was the right atmosphere that would have allowed everyone to really take part" said Mbaihodoum Pierro, a resident.

Nine rebel groups had rejected the deal, saying the negotiators had not listened to its demands, including for the release of prisoners.

The rejection by FACT and at least eight other rebel factions cast a pall over celebrations of the agreement which was hammered out after months of talks in Qatar's capital.

According to Max Kemkoye, UDP party leader; " this agreement we now have with those who have signed, this agreement still poses a problem with its application inland, because the important civil society organizations and the most important political actors inland do not adhere to the process."

Chad has endured repeated uprisings and unrest since independence in 1960.

The dialogue aims to agree on the rules for a presidential election that Deby has promised by October.