Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya suspends part of the elections in four places

Kenya suspends part of the elections in four places
An electoral worker walks past ballot boxes and election materials as they sit ....   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ben Curtis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

Head of Kenya’s electoral body, IEBC has suspended voting in four places in the country as ballot papers in those areas have wrong details.

The affected areas are Mombasa and Kakamega governor seats and Kacheliba and Pokot South MP seats.

Details and images of the candidates listed on the ballots were wrong, Chairman Wafula Chebukati of Kenya's electoral body, the IEBC said in a BBC report.

Last week, the IEBC suspended elections in four wards following the deaths of candidates, under various circumstances.

On Tuesday, August 9, approximately 22.1 million registered voters in Kenya will be exercising their constitutional rights to elect a new president as well as legislators.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..