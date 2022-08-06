Kenya's main presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of election

The frontrunners in Kenya's presidential election have beeen making their final push for votes ahead of polling day on August 9.

Holding a rally at the 30,000-seat Nyayo National Stadium in the capital, Nairobi, Deputy President, William Ruto - a rags-to-riches businessman - branded himself as the antithesis of the status quo and the great hope for poor people in Kenya.

He was once expected to be President Uhuru Kenyatta's successor, but lost ground when Kenyatta - who is unable to run again - aligned himself with longtime rival Odinga in 2018.

Also in Nairobi but at the 60,000-seat Kasarani Stadium, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, was also wooing voters.

Kenyatta's endorsement of Odinga has given him access to the ruling Jubilee party's powerful election machinery.

He is contesting the election for the fifth time, including the 2007 poll which was followed by widespread violence in which over a thousand people died.

Odinga is the son of independent Kenya’s first vice-president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Once seen as an anti-establishment candidate, his support from the ruling party has made him the establishment candidate in this election.