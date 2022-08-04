South Africa’s gang rape incident is a “shame to nation” - Police chief

More than 80 people arrested after the gang rape of eight women in South Africa appeared before magistrates last Monday.

The local police minister described the incident as "shame of the nation".

The police blamed illegal immigrants working in mines.

"Today it is a Mogale City shutdown after we have found eight women raped by illegal miners so the community have decided to arise with the leaders of movements in Kagiso and the political parties as well to put this into the street, you know, to get the national attention and the provincial attention", said Lucas Misapitso, Leader of All Blacks Organization.

It has also piled pressure on the police, with critics claiming law enforcement agencies are ill-equipped to tackle crime in the country.

"If the police cannot help us, then we have to take the law into our own hands, there is no other way, there's nothing else we can do", admitted community member, Kelly Mak.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the incident and declared that "rapists have no place in our society".