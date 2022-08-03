Tunisia's opposition leader questioned in new investigation

Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda said on Wednesday, the police had opened an investigation into its leader Rached Ghannouchi.

The party said Ghannouchi was questioned on suspicion of describing the security forces as tyrannical.

Local media reports mention a video clip filmed in February in which Ghannouchi gives the eulogy of a senior member of Ennahda Shura Council. It might be what the investigators use as evidence. Ennahda however denies that its leader described the security forces as tyrannical, adding it was"a new episode of targeting and intimidating political figures opposed to the coup and a ridiculous attempt to fabricate a lie".

In July, Ghannouchi was put before a judge to answer questions in an investigation into money laundering. His political group and himself deny the allegations.

President Kais Saied dismissed parliament and seized most powers last year, prompting opponents to call it a coup. Since then, his powers were enshrined in a new constitution that was passed in a referendum.