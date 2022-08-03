Rwanda increases salaries of primary school teachers by 88%

Primary school teachers in Rwanda will get an 88% pay rise starting in August.

This is part of the country’s incentives aimed at improving teachers’ livelihoods.

Under these new revisions, secondary school teachers will also see their pay increased by 40%, the country’s education ministry announced on its official Twitter page on Monday, August 1.

The communique noted that the net salaries of certificate holders in the teaching profession which currently start at 50,849 FRW (Ksh.5,856) will go up to Ksh.11,010.

“The salaries for Head Teachers, Deputy Head Teachers, and support staff working in public and government-aided schools have also been revised upwards. These decisions come into force from the payment of the teacher salaries of August 2022,” the statement added.

Whereas Rwanda has increased teachers’ salaries by 10% since March 2019, the country’s The New Times newspaper reports that over 1000 teachers leave their profession monthly in search of better welfare.

The new pay rise is part of a package that will incorporate incentives to improve the welfare of teachers and promote the quality of education in public and government-aided schools for general education and TVET.