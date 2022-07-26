Turnout at 27,5% in Tunisia's constitutional referendum

Tunisians voted on Monday to approve a draft constitution a year to the day after President Saied sacked the government and froze parliament.

Numbers released by the electoral authority suggest turnout was 27,5% out of 9,3 million registered voters.

"Without taking into account the polling stations that are still receiving voters, as I said, the number is 2,458,985 who voted out of a total of 8,929,665 registered voters in the country who voted and who were registered spontaneously or automatically", announced Farouk Bouasker, President of the electoral authority.

According to an exit poll, an overwhelming 92-93 percent of those who voted supported the new constitution.

"As a result, the turnout was 27.54% of the public registered to vote, including those registered by choice, of which there are about 7 million. As I said, this is an approximate percentage, which will certainly increase, and which will not decrease taking into consideration that there are polling stations that still receive voters", added Bouasker.

Observers claim that turnout on the day was higher than expected showing that Saied continues to enjoy personal popularity almost three years into his mandate.