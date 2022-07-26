Situation in Libya remains "volatile" according to the UN

The situation in Libya remains highly volatile according to the UN in New York.

Addressing the security council on Monday, Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee appealed for elections to be held in the country.

“The message from the young Libyans to their leadership was that they need to do more to improve their living conditions and that they want elections to be held as soon as possible in order to choose their legitimate representative", said Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations.

The Assistant Secretary-General highlighted the human rights situation as being of particular concern.

“The human rights situation in Libya remains of serious concern. The dire economic situation has had a negative impact on people’s fundamental rights to basic services and access to food, water and sanitation, healthcare and education” informed the UN representative.

The Security Council meeting took place ahead of the July 31st end of the mandate for the U.N. political mission in Libya, which includes a Joint Military Commission monitoring the 2020 ceasefire.

On Monday, Russia's deputy UN ambassador told the council that until a candidate satisfies the Libyans, regional players and all council members, the best option is another three month extension to the mission.