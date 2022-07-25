Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ramaphosa submits answers to SA's corruption watchdog over game farm scandal

Ramaphosa submits answers to SA's corruption watchdog over game farm scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during the final report of a judicial investigation into corruption on June 22, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Reuters

South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to questions from the anti-corruption watchdog over alleged criminal wrongdoing related to a break-in at his game farm, the ombudsman said on Friday. This comes after the head of state failed to answer questions on time granted by the public protector (PPSA),  prompting the watchdog to say it would invoke its subpoena powers.

The Public Protector is a constitutionally mandated anti-graft office, which is investigating whether Ramaphosa hadd the Executive Ethics Code. 

Speaking to eNCA channel, the spokesperson from the South African presidency - Vincent Magwenya- said "the President [was] fully cooperating with the investigation [...] our hope is that these investigations are wrapped up as quickly as possible so that we can get this issue out of the way."

The country's top anti-corruption official opened a case into the affair in June. Allegations of kidnapping and corruption were levelled against Cyril Ramaphosa by the country’s former spy chief, Arthur Fraser.

The case began in February 2020, according to the complaint filed at a Johannesburg police station by Fraser. Robbers allegedly broke into Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in the northeast of the country where they found about $4 million in cash hidden in furniture.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..